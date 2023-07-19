Governor links uplift to women’s empowerment

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rahman has said it is impossible to achieve development without empowering women, adding the government is providing equal opportunities to women.

Country Head of Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, Birgit Lamm, along with Muhammad Anwar, Head of Programs and Administration, called on Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Tuesday.

Issues of mutual interest and measures for women empowerment were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said Pakistani women are talented and their significant representation in various fields is a practical proof of this. He said a special quota has been kept for women in the Prime Minister's Youth Loan Programme. He said that this programme will help women in all the country, including the backward areas of Sindh and Punjab, to start various businesses and empower them economically.

He said Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry also has a separate section for empowering women by helping them to start different businesses. The governor appreciated the training programme for the Pakistani parliamentarians by the organisation.

Birgit Lamm said training programmes will be launched in collaboration with various related organisations, including the Chamber of Commerce, to empower women. She said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East, is regarded with great respect in Germany. She said that a road in Heidelberg, Germany is named after him ‘Iqbal-Ufer’ to pay tribute to Allama Iqbal.