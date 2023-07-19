Two held in FIA’s raid on fake travel agency in Gulshan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Karachi’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) has arrested two suspects during a raid at the office of a fake travel agency.
Officials said that on the directives of Karachi FIA director, AHTC SHO Sohail Sheikh recently raided the fake travel agency in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of Karachi and arrested Mohammad Raheel and Kashif Raza.
The FIA recovered about 250 passports from the suspects’ possession and seized various fake seals during the raid. A case was registered against the suspects who were remanded for four days by a court for interrogation.
