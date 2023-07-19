Vanishing fish

Overfishing has been a problem in Pakistan for a long time. The officials responsible for tackling this issue appear to be unresponsive. Overfishing decimates fish populations, harms the livelihoods of fishermen and damages our economy.

In addition to overfishing, climate change and improper disposal of plastic waste are also negatively impacting fish populations. There is an urgent need to enforce fishing laws and other measures that protect our marine ecosystems in order to counteract these problems.

Aiman Shakir

Turbat