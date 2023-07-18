Corruption case: IHC approves protective bail plea of Asad Qaisar

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted protective bail plea of former speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar for 10 days in corruption case registered in Swabi against him.

The court has wrapped up petition. The protective bail plea came up before single bench of IHC led by Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri Monday.

Asad Qaisar appeared in the court along with his counsel. After hearing the arguments the court ordered anti-corruption not to arrest Asad Qaisar for 10 days besides directing former speaker NA to file surety bonds of Rs50000.

Later talking to media Asad Qaisar said, “I am not in contact with Pervaiz Khattak for last two months. He is from among my old friends. He has his own thinking. He will do what looks good to him.”

Responding to a question he said Pervaiz Khattak remains no more part of PTI. Now his return is impossible. He is my old friend. Our contacts will continue.

To a question he said Pervaiz Khattak has his own thinking. “If he wants to establish party or to join a party then it is his own will. He has not contacted us in this regard.”