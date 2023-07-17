Religious scholars urged to promote brotherhood

TANK: The government officials here on Sunday requested the religious scholars from different schools of thought to promote brotherhood to help maintain peace during Muharram.

They made the appeal while attending a meeting at Captain Sikandar Shaheed Frontier Corps Camp about arrangements for the security plan of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, Acting District Police Officer of Tank Nasir Khan Sector Commander of Frontier Corps-South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa, all district officers of various departments and institutions along with notables, elders and religious leaders from different schools of thought attended the meeting.

The religious scholars included Maulana Muhammad Saddiq Khatib, Pir Saleem Shah, Maulana Abdul Rehman, Qari Nasrullah, Hakeem Suna Khan, Maulana Gul Muhammad and Maulana Khan Muhammad, Nazr Abbas, Gulfam Khan, Nazim Ashraf, Syed Mazhar Absas, Muhammad Aslam, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ali, Syed Hanif Shah, Fazl Hussain, Qasim Ali and Shafqat Ali.

The sector commander said all the law- enforcement agencies would ensure fool proof security during Muharram. He said Pakistan Army, FC South, police, all the law enforcement agencies and the district administration would maintain law and order during Muharram.

The sector commander said religious scholars and people in general should promote brotherhood and maintain peace during Muharram.

He said that Pakistan Army and FC South would cooperate with police and district administration for ensuring peaceful Muharram processions.

The deputy commissioner and acting DPO briefed the participants about the security arrangements for Muharram and said these would be finalized soon.

He said all the resources would be utilized for this while a control room would be established at the DC office and 7FF to monitor mourning processions and other security matters. The official asked leaders from all schools of thought to ensure home departments’ code of ethics and other standard operating procedures and remain in touch with district administration to maintain peace and religious harmony.The suggestions given by the religious scholars were noted down and welcomed during the meeting.