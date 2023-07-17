18 applicants get jobs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the directions of the Punjab ombudsman, the provincial government departments have given permanent jobs to 18 applicants of different districts under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

It is learnt that Talha Tariq has been appointed as a junior clerk in Attock, Muhammad Ilyas of TT Singh as a gardener and Omar Daraz of Jhang as a watchman.

Additionally, Amina Bibi from Vehari has been recruited as Bulawi, Abrara Sadia and Chaand Hamza Goraya have been posted as naib qasids in Faisalabad and DG Khan, respectively by the education department after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Furthermore, the health department has recruited Muhammad Waqas Bashir of Jaranwala as a ward boy, Rawalpindi's Sultan Muhammad as a sentry patrol and Muhammad Hamad Ali of TT Singh as a junior clerk in BPS-11.

Similarly, the Superintending Engineer of the Lower Chenab Canal East Circle Sheikhupura has provided Asif Ali with the position of a junior clerk after the ombudsman. The office of deputy commissioner Bhakkar has recruited Safdar Abbas and Muhammad Shakil as junior clerks in grade 11 with the revenue department. In addition, Tauqeer Ahmad from Vehari has been employed as a constable in grade-7 by the police department and Muhammad Sajid from Multan has been selected as a naib qasid by the irrigation department.

In a related development, Noor Fatima has been appointed as a sanitary worker by the market committee Jahanian, Saulat Hasan as a baildar by the district council Faisalabad, Fida Hussain as a watchman by the tehsil council Sahiwal and Hamza Rasheed as a naib qasid by the municipal committee Jhelum, all in accordance with the provisions of Rule 17A.