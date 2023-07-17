Bird rearing scope growing in country

LAHORE:Bird breeding is a growing cottage industry in Pakistan with much potential for export and women are taking keen interest in it. More than 100 women aviculturists from across the country came together here Sunday. For the first time, women rearing birds had gathered in such large number and that too, from across Pakistan.

‘The idea of holding this event was to encourage women to venture into this hobby, especially to support their families. This cottage industry holds much promise. With the support of the government, export of birds can take off, enabling women to play their role in boosting the country’s economy,’ said Shamsa Hashmi, the moving spirit behind this ‘Women Empowerment Conference’.

Women had come for this conference from Karachi, Daska, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kashmore, Multan, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhelum, Kamalia, Kasur and Muridke. Eighty percent of these women are rearing birds and supporting their families. Twenty percent have registered themselves in this field now, said Shamsa Hashmi, former cricket captain of Pakistan and an international hockey player. Breeding birds is her hobby which has grown to an impressive level and she took the lead in bringing the women in this field on one platform to appreciate them for what they are doing and encourage them to do more to benefit from the growing market.

The event was held under the aegis of Naveed Sheikh Aviary in collaboration with Birds Genetics Centre (BGC). Naveed Sheikh finds it heartening to see women coming up to work to support their families at a time when inflation has hit 38pc. ‘We are soon going to join hands with the UAE,’ he announced, adding, ‘We are also helping women become more visible.’

BGC provides different services to the bird rearers and reaches their place to solve their issues. ‘Deciphering gender of birds, particularly love birds, is not easy. Many a times birds paired would turn out to be of same gender. Bird breeders call BGC who come to their homes and do the DNA test that determines gender,’ said Asher Butt who has lately taken to this hobby.

Their charges did not go up with the rate of dollar. It was Rs600 when dollar was for Rs150 and the rate is the same when dollar has gone up. They are focused on providing services.

Women are not just rearing birds, they are also in the business of birds’ feed, supplements and medicines. A mother of two, Sana Tariq, in her early 30s who was a gold medalist in law, turned to bird breeding after working in the courts for three years, which allows her to stay home around her children and earn more.

She stressed on the importance of keeping ourselves informed and connected. She knows what problems arise in bird breeding and which medicines to give. She runs a birds’ food supplements store as well, is in the business for five years and sells birds online nationwide. Her bird Crimino won 2nd position in bird show this year. She said, ‘bird breeding gets 140 pc profit in one year. Marketing is what women need to learn in which visibility is important.’