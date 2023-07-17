Muslims, Christians urge world to respect holy books.—APP

LAHORE: For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the religious leadership of Muslims and Christians together with four holy books appealed to the world to respect all the holy books.



Pakistan’s Muslim and Christian religious leadership set a precedent of religious harmony on Sunday as they held a joint press conference along with the four holy books, the Holy Quran, Torah, Zabur and Bible.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, President International Interfaith Harmony Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was leading the gathering and addressed a press conference with the Muslim and Christian leadership at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia Lahore.

No individual, community, country, or organisation should be allowed to give the right to desecrate any divine book or Prophet and Messenger of Allah Almighty, he said, adding what happened in Sweden was unacceptable. He said they were grateful to all those who did not allow the Torah to burn.

The press conference was jointly addressed by Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Muhammad Rafiq Jami, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, representative of the Church of Pakistan Pastor Emanuel Khokhar, Pastor Salim, Maulana Nauman Hasher, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Allama Tahir Al Hasan, Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi, Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi, Mufti Falak Sher, Mufti Syed Nasimul Islam, Mufti Rehmat Deen, Qari Abdul Majid Haqqani, Qari Kifayatullah, Maulana Abdul Jabar, Qari Muhammad Aslam Qadri, Maulana Qari Mubashir Rahimi, Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Farooqui, Maulana Nasir Haqqani, Qari Faisal Amin, Qari Sajid and others said that it is sad and reprehensible to allow the burning of Torah, Zabur and Injil after the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden.

The religious leaders said the European Union and United Nations should immediately take notice of this and legislate on it and make a law to respect sanctity of all heavenly religions at the global level. They said that Islam and all the heavenly religions teach peace, security, moderation and tolerance, the teachings of any religion were not about violence and extremism and the elements who spread violence and extremism were not representatives of any religion.

The religious leaders said that with the support and coordination of the Church of Pakistan, Pakistan Ulema Council and International Interfaith Harmony Council, a vigorous campaign will be launched across the Pakistan for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

The religious leaders also said that the minorities in Pakistan have full rights, and anyone cannot be allowed to usurp the rights of minorities in Pakistan. The Constitution of Pakistan was the protector of the rights of minorities. The leaders condemned the Israeli delegate’s statement against Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Council.

They said for peace and order during the month of Muharramul Haram, all the religious schools of thought will fully abide by the Paigham-e-Pakistan code of conduct and pursue the message which says “don’t leave your religious sect nor intervene in others religious sects”.

The religious leadership said that a memorandum will be submitted by the leaders of all the religious schools of thought and religions of Pakistan to the representatives of United Nations and European Union in Pakistan, in which it will be demanded to respect the sanctity of all the heavenly religions at the global level and legislation in this regard should be made.

The leaders praised the resolution presented by Pakistan and Muslim countries in the United Nations Human Rights Council on the incident of burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and announced to carry out a struggle in this regard at all levels. The leaders of all the religions from Pakistan gave the message of peace, love, tolerance and moderation to the entire world. The religious leaders said that today along with the Torah, Zabur, Bible and the Holy Quran, the Muslim and Christian leaders have given the message of religious harmony and tolerance to the world.

They announced plans for an upcoming international interfaith conference in Islamabad, which would invite leaders from various religions around the world. The central objective of the conference would be to advocate for global legislation that ensures respect and protection of all heavenly religions’ sacred texts.

In a historic and powerful gesture, the Muslim and Christian leaders concluded the press conference by symbolically holding the Quran, Bible, Torah, and Psalms together, sending a resounding message of religious tolerance, love, and mutual respect to the world.