Police arrest accused in Trail 3 rape case

ISLAMABAD: The Kohsar police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the rape of a young woman at Trail-3, a popular hiking trail at Margalla Hills in Islamabad. The suspect, an education department official, had been nominated by the victim.

The victim had lodged a written complaint with the Kohsar Police Station, saying that she had come to Islamabad from Sheikhupura for a job on the invitation of the accused who reportedly works at the education department. She said that the accused contacted her on the phone via some reference and offered her a job in his department if she was willing to pay him Rs50,000. According to her statement, the accused had asked her to personally visit Islamabad for an interview and other tests.

The victim said that she reached her relatives’ place in Rawalpindi on July 12 and on the same day the accused asked her for her location on WhatsApp and met up with her. She said that she handed him her CV and Rs30,000.

On July 13, the accused -- according to the victim’s statement -- took her on his motorcycle from Rawalpindi to Trail 3 of Margalla Hills purportedly to meet a senior officer. Instead, he took her to a more forested part alongside the trail and held her on gun point and then raped her.

The police took the victim for an examination in a medical facility and initiated an investigation after visiting the crime scene and collecting evidence. However, for some reason the police are creating more confusion and scepticism by implying that the victim is not “cooperating” with them.

This is the third such reported incident over the past few months of women being sexually assaulted in public places. Women in the capital are demanding better safety measures, saying that public parks and trails have become insecure for them for regular walks and hiking.