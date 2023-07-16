Banking Mohtasib provides relief

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has granted monetary relief amounting to Rs539.72 million to banking customers by disposing of 12,015 complaints during the first half (January to June) of 2023, a statement said.

About 98 percent (11,731) of complaints were resolved amicably while only 2 percent (284) of complaints required resolution through formal orders from the Banking ombudsman.

“There is no letup in the number of complaints being lodged against commercial banks as Banking Mohtasib had received 14,863 new complaints, including 4,057 from Prime Minister’s Portal, during the last six months,” said the statement.

With a view to protecting the banking customers from fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, Muhammad Kamran Shehzad has emphasised on banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial information to any third person and on receipt of suspicious calls. The customers should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he stated.