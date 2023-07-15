Gas connections without meters bother PAC

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has called on the prime minister to address the issue of non-provision of gas connections as gas metres have not been installed despite installation of pipelines.

The Public Accounts Committee expressed its dissatisfaction at the absence of secretary Petroleum Division and managing directors of the two gas companies, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL).

Under the chairmanship of Noor Alam Khan, the Public Accounts Committee held a meeting to discuss the audit paras related to the Petroleum Division and its attached departments for the year 2019-20. However, the meeting could not proceed due to the absence of the secretary Petroleum Division, who serves as the principal accounting officer and lack of quorum.

The committee was scheduled to review the audit report of the Petroleum Division and OGRA for 2019-20, which includes 53 audit objections amounting to over Rs210 billion. However, the discussion was postponed.

At the beginning of the committee meeting, Chairman Noor Alam Khan inquired about the absence of the secretary and managing directors of both gas companies. Officials from the Petroleum Division informed the committee that the secretary and managing directors of both companies were on leave.

While discussing the issue of gas connections, committee member Barjees Tahir highlighted that the gas companies laid pipelines but had failed to install metres, resulting in substantial financial losses. “Despite the installation of pipelines, gas metres have not been installed,” he complained.

Committee member Sheikh Rohail Asghar pointed out that even existing customers were not getting gas, and questioned how new customers would receive it when even factories, which provide employment, were also not getting gas.

During the meeting, the Auditor General of Pakistan, assuming it was the last meeting, attempted to make farewell remarks. However, Chairman Noor Alam Khan corrected him, saying that it was not the last meeting of the committee.

The Auditor General of Pakistan mentioned that in the previous committee meeting on Thursday, the chairman had presented the performance report, which gave the impression that it would be the last meeting.

Chairman Noor Alam Khan responded to the Auditor General of Pakistan, saying that he was concerned after hearing the news in the media for the past few days about possible dissolution of the assembly. Therefore, he submitted the performance report to ensure that even if he goes to the United Nations, the assembly will not be dissolved. “I will preside over the final session upon my return from America,” he said. Later, the PAC meeting was adjourned for lack of quorum.