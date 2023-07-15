Modern bandits

According to reports, cybercrimes are becoming increasingly prevalent across the world. Pakistan is no exception. Fraudsters have been known to use numbers not registered in their name or with a caller ID showing the name of a bank in order to deceive their victims.
I believe the government should ask all banks to review and strengthen their security systems so that their identities cannot be used in this manner.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
