Pakistan warm-up match drawn

LAHORE: The warm-up match between Sri Lanka Cricket President's XI and Pakistan ended in a draw after two days of play in Hambantota.

By the end of the second day, the home team had scored 88-4 in their second innings.

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha claimed two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah took one each.

Pakistan scored 342 runs in their first innings, securing a lead of 146 runs. Babar Azam, Shan Masood, and Saud Shakeel all scored half-centuries for the visitors.

Lakshitha Manasinghe shone for the hosts, capturing four wickets while conceding 82 runs in 18.3 overs.

Azam retired after scoring 79 runs with seven boundaries and a six, while Shakeel retired on 61 runs with six fours.

Sarfaraz Ahmed remained unbeaten on 17 runs as Pakistan were bowled out in 78.3 overs.

On the first day, opener Shan Masood impressed with a superb fifty, leading Pakistan to finish at 160-3 in 37 overs. Shan contributed 83 runs, while Imam-ul-Haq scored 36 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali both had claimed three wickets each to dismiss SLP XI for 196 runs.

Abrar and Aamer Jamal also claimed two wickets each.