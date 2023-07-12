Pakistan to send over 320-member contingent for Asian Games

LAHORE: With some entries awaited, a senior official of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Tuesday said that a contingent of 320 to 325 members will be featuring in the 19th Asian Games, pencilled in for September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

"Some entries have not yet been received but 320 to 325 people will go to China for the Asian Games for participation in 27 sports disciplines," POA Secretary General Khalid Mehmood told The News in a detailed chat.

"As many as 150 athletes and officials are being sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). As many as 40 cricketers, both men's and women's teams, are being sponsored by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As many as 30 players and officials will be backed by the federations of bridge and E-Sports. And around 90 are such players and officials who are being supported financially by the federations. Some will be the contingent officials of the POA and PSB," Khalid said.

He said that Pakistan is featuring for the first time in e-sports and climbing sports.

He also clarified that judo particulars were not sent in time and their accreditation is not possible. "The judo list which we have received from the PSB was late as the particulars were received after May 20. Those people who have sent to us their accreditation particulars after May 20 cannot feature in the Asian Games," Khalid explained.

He also confirmed that equestrian federation has also not sent the entry of the country's premier equestrian Usman Khan.

"There is no equestrian entry in the list in front of me. We cannot send entry of any individual unless the equestrian federation sends us entry," Khalid clarified.

It means that Australia-based Usman will not be able to represent Pakistan in the Asian Games. He is a terrific rider, having made to Olympics twice and is set to make a place also in the next year's Paris Olympics as he has to his credit some fine stints during the last few months.

There are some federations which plan to send their squads a few days before their respective events in the Asian Games in order to give an ample chance to their athletes to get acclimatised with the conditions. Khalid said that the POA will help them out.

"If any federation plans to proceed before September 16 we have to inform the organising committee within the specific timeline. We can help them to communicate with the concerned wing of the organising committee of the Games. But I think we have not received any such request," Khalid said.

"If any federation has communicated on its own with its relevant federation in China it is possible but we have not been told by any federation regarding any such thing," he said.

Khalid said that Games boarding and lodging deposits, which is 50 US dollars per person, would also be managed soon. "I will appreciate the Director General of PSB Shoaib Khoso sahib as he has already filed the deposits for 150 athletes and officials which the Board is sponsoring," Khalid added.

"The federations and individuals whose deposits are not that big -- I am confident that they will also manage their deposits by July 15," he was quick to add.

Khalid was also confident about the transportation of shooting ammunition, adding the shooting federation has been informed about the timeline and they hope this matter will be resolved timely.

Asked whether POA has received any request from the sailing federation regarding the issue of boats charter it is facing Khalid said they have not received any such request from them.