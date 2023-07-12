Sahi re-elected AAA vice president

LAHORE: The president of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Major General (retd) Mohammad Akram Sahi on Tuesday got re-elected as the vice-president of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) for the second successive time for a four-year term.

The AAA Congress was held on Tuesday at Bangkok, which is also hosting the 25th Asian Athletics Championship from Wednesday (today), in which a four-member Pakistan squad is also featuring.

General Dahlan Al Hamad of Qatar and A Shuggumarran from Singapore were also elected as President and Vice President, respectively, of the AAA.

Asian Athletics Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary. It was created in 1973. The organisation has successfully developed itself into an efficient sports association. A gala was held on this occasion where the achievements and services of the athletes and leaders in the field of athletics were recognised and rewarded. Sahi was awarded a lifetime “achievement pin” for his services and achievements in the field of athletics.

"These achievements and honours bestowed upon Gen Akram Sahi are a source of pride for the athletes and the people of Pakistan. We congratulate him on receiving these prestigious honours," AFP said in a press statement on Tuesday.