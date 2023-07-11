Strengthening social protection delivery systems Sindh govt’s top priority

KARACHI: The initiative ‘Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems in Sindh (SSPDSS)’ is of high priority for the Government of Sindh of the newly established Sindh Social Protection Authority, functioning under the administrative umbrella of the Social Protection Department.

Sindh Social Protection Department Secretary Agha Abdul Rahim stated this in response to a news report — ‘WB’s $230m Social Protection Project in Doldrums’ — published by The News.

Mr Rahim stated, “The project builds upon the successful operation of the pilot `Mother and Child Support Program’ (MCSP) over the last two years in the districts of Tharparkar and Umerkot. The project has already enrolled over 50,000 pregnant and lactating women, providing them support for taking up maternal, neonatal, and child health services.”

He said, “The success of the pilot is one of the primary reasons why the Government of Sindh has decided to scale up MCSP to the 15 poorest districts of the province. Its success is also evidenced by the fact that the World Bank has agreed to assist the Government of Sindh with a loan of $200 million for strengthening social protection systems.”

He explained, “The progress of the SSPDSS project, which started in January 2023, like all other World Bank-assisted projects, is monitored actively by the relevant stakeholders in government and the World Bank, including the Honourable Chief Minister. Routine monthly meetings are held to candidly discuss the progress of all projects and to take immediate remedial actions if necessary.”

He said the news report cites unnamed sources, adding, “I am well aware that the two credible entities understand that unauthorized reports from the routine meetings are a serious matter as they can gravely impact the vital role candid discussions play in review processes, compromising the significant achievements of the Government of Sindh in cultivating a solid development partnership with the World Bank.”

He said it is contrary to the claim that the project was “in the doldrums” and that the CM ordered the transfer of officials related to the project, and maintained the meeting in question in fact reviewed the progress of the project and the CM suggested induction of more senior officers into the project to expedite its work.

Explaining the approval by the Sindh government of PC-I Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems (SSPDS) and employing 251 personnel on deputation and project pay scale waiver of domicile condition, the secretary stated, “the concerned project, like all other World Bank-supported projects has a range of project positions that are required to be filled from the market such as consultants and from the government officers under World Bank procurement rules. The personnel plan for this project has been approved in PC-I by ECNEC.”

The review meeting presided over by the Chief Minister and attended by the World Bank Country Director further endorsed the need to hire the most competent specialist and senior specialist staff from the market using World Bank procurement rules.

In addition, the secretary said there is no charge of “bad performance” against the transferred officials including Nisar Ahmed Memon, Amir Waheed Khawaja, Ambreen Zehra, and Syeda Ghanwa who were associated with the Sindh Social Protection Authority.

The secretary said the report about Ambreen Zehra’s daughter Sara Nizamani appointment as a coordinator for the project unfounded, adding Nisar Ahmed Memon received mandatory relief from government duties as per his entitlement to pursue a full-time course for his career advancement.

Mr Rahim said the other three named officers belonging to the Social Welfare Department were repatriated as their parent department required in their services.

Explaining the delay in launch of a different project for social protection institution-building (Peoples Promise Sindh Social Protection Strategy - Feasibility and Institution Building), “could not be launched” due to the “negligence of incapable staff”, the secretary said the project was a relatively small initiative that was delayed in the first instance to COVID-19-related restraints.

He said many of the project’s functions and objectives were subsequently superseded by the launch of the MCSP under a different window and the preparation and approval of a more ambitious SSPDSS project with the support of the World Bank. A scaled-down version of the project was approved by the Planning and Development Department.

Ms Ambreen Zehra Syed, in a separate note, clarified her position as well as her colleagues’ — Aamir Waheed Khawaja (BPS-19) and Syeda Ghanwa Hussaini (BPS-17) — stating it is false to claim the goals of the project have not been achieved.

She maintained, “In reality, our team successfully launched this intervention in June 2021, and it has been positively impacting over 51,000 registered beneficiaries to date. This led to the approval of the scale up of the same intervention to 15 poorest districts in Sindh.”

She stated, “The story wrongfully associates us with the Peoples Promise Sindh Social Protection Strategy, even though we were never posted under that specific ADP Scheme. The inclusion of incorrect information regarding our roles and responsibilities undermines the credibility of the story. I was never posted as General Manager Operations, but rather had a temporary assignment with look-after charge, while drawing BPS 18 salary from the regular budget and not the project. Also, my colleague Mr. Aamir Waheed Khawaja was not posted in the project and was also given the look-after charge as an interim arrangement. Moreover, the story wrongfully mentions that Syeda Ghanwa Hussaini was posted in the project and truth is she was never posted in the project.”