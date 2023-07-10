Poor law, order perturbs Pindiites

Rawalpindi:The residents of Morgha, Defense Road, Jhamra, Jahangir Colony, Kotha Kalan, Soan, Moori, New Lalazar, Adiala Road, Dhoke Ahmed Din, Showroom Colony, and several other areas in the jurisdiction of Morgha Police Station have expressed their concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in their localities besides alarming surge in incidents of robberies, street crimes, and dacoities.

It seemed that said areas were being controlled by robbers, street criminals, and mobile snatchers they looted innocent public including shopkeepers whenever and wherever they wanted. The residents of said areas were in a state of fear and panic for over six months and have been appealing to higher authorities to take up this issue seriously. The land mafia on the other hand was taking full advantage of the present law and order situation in these areas and freely occupying plots of innocent people. In fact, said areas were affordable at the time so thousands of middle-class families purchased plots in these areas for permanent settlement. The majority of people came here to these areas for a peaceful life. But, unfortunately, people were continuously migrating from these areas due to bad law and order situations.

Talking to ‘The News’, people belonging to different walks of life have alleged that the police were fully cooperating with criminals rather than complainants. Police were dealing with complainants as criminals and criminals as complainants. The area police were busy with other activities rather to control the crime ratio therefore these areas have become hell for over six months, the people said.