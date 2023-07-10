Alhamra to hold script-writing competition

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council has announced holding a competition for script-writing for theatre drama. This competition's primary aim is to promote theatre to address important social themes.

Participants must base their scripts on themes such as 'Yeh Watan Humara Hai, Human Rights/Women's Rights, Social issues, Role of Social Media, Colours of Pakistani Culture, and Environment Protection.’ The duration of the scripts should be from 50 to 60 minutes. There are different categories. Winners in each category will be awarded a prize of Rs50,000. The second and the third prizes are Rs30,000 and Rs20,000 respectively. Submissions will be accepted until August 4. Interested writers can submit their scripts at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts during office hours.