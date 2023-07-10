Naegleria virus

Three people have died in Karachi in recent months after becoming infected with Naegleria fowleri virus. This virus causes an infection of the brain caused after a certain kind of amoeba, which is usually found in warm and fresh water bodies, enters the human body. Hence, people tend to contract the virus after swimming in lakes or rivers or other places where the water has not been treated.
It is necessary that people take precautions when swimming or diving to avoid contracting this illness. This includes avoiding swimming in areas with warm, fresh or untreated water and wearing nose plugs or clips. It is also crucial that the authorities address this outbreak urgently.
Sidra Siddiqui
Karachi
