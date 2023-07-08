KE deliberately targeting PPP support base, alleges Imtiaz Shaikh

K-Electric is deliberately targeting areas for loadshedding where the Pakistan Peoples Party enjoys great support, said Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that loadshedding of 14 to 18 hours had made people's lives miserable. “Industries are being shut down and business matters have come to a standstill,” he said. The energy minister said that the sharp rise in unemployment was harming the country's economy.

Shaikh said that for what crime was K-Electric punishing the customers who paid the electricity bills regularly. He said K Electric being a private company was under the administrative control of the federal government and its entities, including National Electric Power Regulatory Authority and Power Division. “Due to this, K-Electric is doing what it wants,” he added.

The energy minister said that the highhandedness of the power utility had become unbearable for the people of Karachi. “The cases of unannounced loadshedding and excessive billing have crossed all their limits,” he said.

He invited the private companies who were interested in taking over K-Electric, advising them to contact the Sindh and federal governments in this regard.

He said the provincial government was in constant contact with the federal government on complaints of power disruption against Hesco and Sepco.

Meanwhile, the KE stated on Thursday that there had been no change in load-shedding schedule in Lyari.

In a press statement, the power utility said the load-shedding schedule was also available on its website.

Commenting on the suspension of the power supply in some areas of Lyari, the spokesperson for KE said that since March, there had been no change in the load-shedding schedule in Lyari.

Load-shedding, the spokesperson said, depended on power theft and payment of dues in the area. Collective outstanding bills in the areas of Dhobi Ghat, Nawah Lane, Chaki Wara, Gul Muhammad Lane, Singo Lane, Shah Wali Ullah Road and Ghousia Road amounted to more than Rs10 billion. “Many facilitation camps and bill payment schemes were organised by KE to encourage customers to pay their bills,” the press statement added.