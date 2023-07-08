RDA to launch drive against encroachments

Rawalpindi: Taking notice of increasing encroachments in the ABAD Housing Society, the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed Registrar Cooperatives, Punjab take immediate action for retrieve encroached in the residential scheme.

A senior official of RDA in a letter addressed to Registrar Cooperative on July 3 has asked the society to rectify the violations of approved Layout Plan (LOP) and submit the compliance to RDA within seven days positively.

The RDA letter also warned that in case of failure to remove encroachments within seven, the RDA will take legal action as per law against the society including demolitions of illegal structure which was raised in violation of LOP, seal office of the Society located on Adayala Road and register FIRs against encroachers.

The letter from the RDA officer pointed out occupation of green space and parking areas by mosques and commercial plazas.

The cases of encroachments as identified in RDA letter also include an under-construction plaza on the green space, parking and green area encroached by a resident and fenced by him, constructed commercial buildings on green space

and 16 other violations of LOP.

The letter noted that a huge green area had been encroached with construction of commercial plazas. The owners of plots in ABAD Housing Society have also complained that the housing scheme was launched 29 years back and they have paid land cost and development charges but the scheme is deprived of basic facilities.

Shaikh Mahmood Ahmad, owner of a plot has complained that location of his property was also changed by the previous management in violation of LOP. He said that area around their plots was encroached as they had gone abroad with their families.