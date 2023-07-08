ATC extends Imran’s bail in five May 9 cases





LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in five cases until July 21. However, the court expressed its displeasure with Khan for not joining the investigation in May 9 cases.

Imran appeared in the Anti-Terrorism Court after the expiration of his interim bail. The court called Imran to the rostrum and asked him why he had not joined the investigation yet. Khan replied that he is appearing in court on a daily basis in different cases. Then the court directed Imran to submit a list of cases in which he had appeared. The court remarked that it was appropriate for him (Imran) to go to the police headquarters and join the investigation. The court directed Khan to join the investigation on July 14.

In Islamabad on Friday, the hearing in a plea concerning the admissibility of the Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan was adjourned until Saturday (today) by a local court. Additional Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar presided over the case, with lawyers representing the PTI chairman and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) present in court.

Barrister Gohar, the PTI chairman’s lawyer, said that senior counsel Khawaja Harris was unable to appear before the court due to commitments in other courts. On the other hand, Amjad Pervaiz, the ECP’s lawyer, argued that these were merely delaying tactics employed by the opposing side. The court granted a one-time exemption from appearance to Imran Khan and sought arguments from his lawyer for the following day.

It is worth mentioning that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the trial court to reconsider the admissibility of the aforementioned case within a span of seven days. The PTI chief was accused of failing to disclose information about the gifts received from Toshakhana.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court has confirmed the interim bail of Imran Khan in the Layyah land case. The court ordered the PTI chairman to furnish surety bonds of Rs200,000 for availing the relief.

Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq announced the verdict, reserved earlier in the day, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, on the bail petition of the PTI chairman.

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment had registered a case against Imran Khan, his sister Uzma Khan and others over alleged fraudulent practices in the purchase of 5,261-kanal of land in Layyah district, which is estimated to be worth billions of rupees.

The court also confirmed the interim bail of Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in the Okara road corruption case. The court ordered Bushra Bibi to furnish surety bonds of Rs200,000 for availing the relief. The ACE had registered a case against Bushra Bibi over alleged corruption in a road project in Okara.