Naqvi asks ministers to monitor rainfall to prevent flooding

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday visited the emergency ward of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire after the people who were injured in Mozang Hospital due to the collapse of the waiting area's roof, caused by the falling of a wall from an adjacent building.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure comprehensive care and treatment for the injured expressing his prayers for their swift recovery. He instructed the hospital administration to provide necessary medical assistance to the injured.

Addressing the media after the visit, Mohsin Naqvi announced that an inquiry would be held against the owners of the wedding hall responsible for the wall collapse. Fourteen people, four of whom were in critical condition, were brought to Ganga Ram Hospital as a result of the incident.

He assured that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible. In light of various incidents caused by heavy rainfall, financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased, and the injured will receive free medical treatment, he added.

Mohsin Naqvi commended the efforts of the highly competent team of doctors who are diligently providing treatment to the injured. Dr Javed Akram personally supervises their care. If necessary, the injured will be referred to other hospitals for treatment.

Emphasising that the City's drainage situation was under control, Mohsin Naqvi assigned provincial ministers to monitor rainfall and potential flooding in their respective divisions. Instructions have been issued to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to take necessary measures in response to possible flooding.

Additionally, eight provincial secretaries are monitoring the performance of Wasa and water drainage in their respective zones. These secretaries remain in the affected areas until late at night and are currently present there. Commissioners and deputy commissioners are also overseeing operations related to drainage, he added.

Meanwhile, Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz Thursday visited Ganga Ram Hospital to enquire about the health of the patients injured in a wall collapse of a marriage hall near Mozang Teaching Hospital.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Amir Saleem, Pro VC Dr Kamran Khawaja and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Presides agreement signing on courses for prisoners

Caretaker CM presided over an agreement signing ceremony between the Tevta and the Punjab Prisons Department at his office. The agreement, signed by the Tevta COO Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and IG Prisons Farooq Nazir, aimed to facilitate technical courses for prisoners in 10 additional jails across the province. Under this agreement, a total of 16 skill-based courses will be organised in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Okara, Jhang, Sargodha, Vehari, Toba Tek Singh, and Layyah jails. On successful completion of these courses, which typically last between three to six months, the inmates will receive certificates to support their reintegration into society. The courses will cover a wide range of skills, including electrical work, welding, plumbing, motorcycle mechanics, fashion design, and computer applications.

During the event, the Tevta COO highlighted that each course can accommodate up to 25 detainees.

Before this agreement was signed, the CM chaired a meeting to review the progress of utility stores' establishment in jails. Additionally, a programme to establish bakeries in jails, with the support of philanthropists, will be initiated, with the first bakery planned for Lahore's Camp Jail. Furthermore, the duration of phone calls for prisoners has been increased to 300 minutes per month. The meeting also focused on the repair and renovation of 16 jails, which includes the installation of modern kitchens, washrooms, meeting rooms, and laundries.