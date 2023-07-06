3 Pak Army soldiers martyred in Waziristan suicide blast

(From left to right) Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and three civilians were injured when a suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, on Wednesday.

Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jahangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced Shahadat while three innocent civilians got critically injured.

The suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces’ post; however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief on the Shahadat of Pak Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan, on Wednesday, says a press release.

The prime minister paid rich tribute to the martyred Pak Army soldiers who laid their life in defence of their motherland and prayed early recovery of those who got injured in the suicide attack.

The prime minister condoled with the families of martyred soldiers and said that these Pak Army soldiers sacrificed their life by foiling a suicide attack and saved the nation from a catastrophe.

He said the Pakistani nation would never forget the sacrifices of martyred soldiers. The prime minister said that brave jawans of our armed forces are defending the survival of land by offering their blood and by foiling nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements.