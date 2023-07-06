Minister inaugurates digital library in Jamrud

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun khwa Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Taj Mohammad Afridi inaugurated a digital library at the Government High School, Jamrud in Khyber district on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, he said there is an urgent need for innovation in the educational system in the merged districts, including a better educational environment, provision of staff and other necessary facilities in the institutions.

The deputy district education officer, principals, teachers, parent-teacher council chairman and others attended the event.

The caretaker provincial minister was informed at the briefing that it was the first digital library in the history of the merged districts. The library has both offline and online books which can help teachers, students and other people to study different books sitting in their homes.

Taj Muhammad Afridi further said that no nation could progress without education and technology in today’s world.