Shehbaz asks India to benefit from CPEC, not create hurdles in its way

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony commemorating the 10th anniversary of the CPEC agreement on Wednesday, July 5. — Twitter/@PTVNewsOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked neighbouring India to take benefit of the CPEC mega project instead of creating obstacles in its way.



Highlighting the significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project on its 10-year completion, Shehbaz said Iran, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and the whole region, would also benefit from it. “CPEC is a beautiful plan to connect not only regions and areas but also people’s hearts,” he said in a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The prime minister vowed to double the pace of development as it was not only for improving roads, rail, seaports and air routes, but it would also help health, education and skill development areas. It will also see participation by the masses in the process. Terming it a game changer, the prime minister said CPEC would have a positive impact on the people’s living standards in the region.

Shehbaz congratulated the leadership and people of Pakistan and China on 10 years of completion of CPEC, which was a new chapter of the evergreen and trusted strategic cooperative partnership between the two Iron Brothers. He said the project was a tremendous example of great Chinese leader Xi Jinping and PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s vision of “development for all”.

“The Belt and Road Initiative is the manifestation of Chinese President Xi’s vision of peace, friendship, and economic partnership.”

He regretted that during the four years of the previous government, hurdles were created in the way of the project, besides levelling baseless allegations against a great friend like China. “The enemies of CPEC are against peace, development and prosperity in Pakistan and the region, as they do not want to eradicate poverty from the country,” he added. CPEC, he said, also initiated a new era of mutual partnership between Pakistan and China and fortified their bilateral relationships.

PM Shehbaz said CPEC encompassed multiple projects ranging from provision of water to education, and technical and skilled-based training. With the construction of nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the new technology would be transferred to Pakistan, which would ultimately help increase local production.

The prime minister also highlighted the impacts of the project on the effectiveness of NDMA and early warning system for natural disasters as they were parts of CPEC. Similarly, he said, the agriculture-related projects had also been included in CPEC to ensure food security.

Meanwhile, addressing a ceremony to mark the decade of the signing of CPEC, Shehbaz said that the mega project is all about a story of hard work and untiring commitment between the leaderships of Pakistan and China. “Pakistan ushered in a new era of development with the completion of hundreds of projects under the umbrella of CPEC, including coal-fired power plants, Orange Line mass transit project and road infrastructure,” he said.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue were also present. The premier recalled that in July 2013, then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited Beijing, where he signed an agreement, pledging to develop a long-term plan for the CPEC. “On July 5, 2013, we witnessed the memorable signing ceremony of CPEC, where President Xi Jinping and PM Nawaz Sharif inked the milestone accord,” he said.

Terming CPEC a “very transparent” project, the prime minister said the Chinese government and companies made $25.4 billion in investments in multiple projects. Thousands of Chinese along with their Pakistani counterparts, worked day and night to create a history of commitment and exuberance of goodwill between the two sides. He commended Chinese President Xi for his unstinted support of CPEC for the well-being of people of Pakistan. He also highlighted the dedication of Nawaz Sharif and his team, including Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers, saying their great job would be remembered for all times to come.

Shehbaz expressed confidence that CPEC would make a big kickstart in various areas, including agriculture, special economic zones, information technology and exploration of mineral resources. He thanked President Xi and the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan, especially when it awaited the staff-level agreement with the IMF. He hoped that the agreement would be given final approval during the IMF Board meeting on July 12. Following the IMF deal, he said, Pakistan was secure after averting default and termed it an opportunity for the country to progress.

He pledged to fulfill the conditions of the IMF, which were earlier violated by the previous government. He also acknowledged the financial support by China, including the rollover of its loans and mentioned the backing by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Islamic Development Fund in helping Pakistan overcome its financial crisis. He said that they need to work hard and save the poor from inflation while the rich need to play a role in this regard.

In his address, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that progress on CPEC has been put back at a position from where the project would become a game-changer for regional development. The minister said that unfortunately the project was scandalised by the previous government and was ignored.

The minister said that $29 billion projects under CPEC have either been completed or are nearing completion adding that the next target was to promote industrial cooperation to open up new opportunities for Pakistan.

He said, by 2030, CPEC would help bring revolution in agriculture, industry, and technology sectors, create new opportunities for the country’s youth and get a deserving place for Pakistan in the region.