Four killed in Peshawar incidents

PESHAWAR: Four persons died in two separate incidents of firing in the provincial capital on Tuesday. One Hamid Ali and Umar Zaib were killed when the rivals traded fire after a verbal clash in Masho Gagar area of Badaber.
A jirga was held a day earlier to sort out the issue after the verbal clash but both the parties opened fire on each other on Tuesday. In another incident, the rivals allegedly opened fire on a car in Kohati, killing one Gul Bahader and his brother Sajjad.
