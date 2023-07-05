 
July 05, 2023
Getting worse

July 05, 2023

It feels as though the shortage of electricity is getting worse by the day. Loadshedding has totally disrupted the lives of the people and is a drain on our economy. It is high time for us to reorganize our power infrastructure and distribution system as we cannot continue with such an unstable energy system.

Rabia Naz

Rawalpindi