2 kids killed

TAKHTBHAI: Two kids were killed in different incidents in various areas of Takhtbhai tehsil, officials of Rescue 1122 said on Saturday. They said that a three-year old girl child Bakhtawar was playing in the yard when all of a sudden she drowned in a water tub in the Azimabad area in Gujar Garhi.

Rescue 1122 team was called out who shifted the victim girl to the Mardan Medical Complex where the doctors pronounced her dead. In another incident, a child identified as Talha, 3, was electrocuted when he touched live wire in Gharibabad area in Fazalabad.

The ambulance and medical team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided him first medical aid and later shifted the child to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai but he could not survive.