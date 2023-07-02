QAU stands at 315th in QS ranking

Islamabad : Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has secured the top position in Pakistan and an impressive global ranking of 315th in the QS World University Ranking 2024, says a press release.

QAU also stands at the 40th position globally in terms of citation per faculty, showcasing its commitment to scholarly research. The prestigious QS World University Rankings has recently announced the global rankings and featured 1,500 institutions across 104 locations. In light of this impressive accomplishment, Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar (SI), the Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, extended his congratulations to the entire QAU community. He emphasized that this outstanding success would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment and diligence of the faculty, students, staff, and alumni.