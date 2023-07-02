LAHORE : International Human Rights Movement (IHRM), Geneva, Switzerland, has honoured M Ashraf Bhutta by appointing him as vice-chairman in Pakistan. Ashraf Bhutta is entrusted with the noble task of enrichment and preservation of human rights while working with the government of Pakistan, United Nations and other international institutions to promote and protect the fundamental rights of the masses declared in the universal charter of human rights of United Nations to build a global village of lasting peace based on social and economic justice. IHRM has requested the authorities concerned to cooperate with the nominated person.