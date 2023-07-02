Alvi shares picture with MBS on Twitter

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) and President Dr Arif Alvi shake hands with each other during a ceremony in the kingdom. — Twitter/@ArifAlvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi shared a picture on his Twitter handle on Saturday that showed him standing and sharing an affectionate smile with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

On his Twitter handle, the president said that such expressions were very symbolic of the great relationship between the people of the two countries.

The president, in a tweet, posted “very symbolic of the great relationship between the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There is no better expression of kinship than the beaming and affectionate smiles on the faces of two brothers.” The president had been to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj. According to the Saudi Press Agency, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister, held an annual ceremony the other day at the Royal Court, Mina Palace, for the presidents, prime ministers, senior Islamic dignitaries, guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, guests of government agencies, and heads of delegations and offices of pilgrim affairs who performed Haj this year.

At the outset of the ceremony, the crown prince shook hands with King Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia; President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal; President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Mohammed Shahabuddin; and President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi; Vice President of the Republic of the Maldives Faisal Naseem; Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly; Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Mikati; Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre; Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou; Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh and the speakers of the house of representatives of several Islamic countries.