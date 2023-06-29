Lady officers’ Course

The passing out ceremony of the 14th Recruit Course of lady police officers was held at Police Training College Chung Lahore on Wednesday. Out of 2,000 female officers, 1,421 are from Punjab Police and 294 from PHP.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar inspected the passing out parade. He said that the promotions of all constables of the force will also be completed this year. He said that they are expanding the scope of CIA to the districts besides establishing Mini Safe Cities in all cities.

IG distributed shields and cash prizes to the best performing position holder female recruits. The passed out police officers will perform their duties in various districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Multan. Special focus was placed on smart policing, character building and moral training for women officers.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab announced to give gallantry medals to the brave soldiers of the force.

He stated this through a message on social media. The gallantry medals will be given after Eid to the officers and jawans of the force who have shown exceptional performance against the criminals.