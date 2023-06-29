Ministers inspect cleanliness plans

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir and Minister Housing Syed Azfar Ali Nasir visited LWMC Model Camps at Liberty Chowk and Charing Cross Mall Road to review the preparations for Eidul Adha and to boost the morale of the workers.

The ministers reviewed the process of distribution of bags among the people by LWMC and also distributed bags and awareness literature among the people. Expressing his views on the occasion, Minister Amir Mir said that 281 camps set up by LWMC across Lahore are being welcomed by the people. These bags not only self-destruct after 40 days, but also do not clog sewer lines, Amir Mir said.

Minister Housing Punjab Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said two bags are being given to each person on showing their ID card. He said section 144 has been imposed across the province to prevent burning of heads and feet of sacrificial animals.