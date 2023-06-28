15,000 rescuers to perform duty on Eid

LAHORE:Around 15,000 rescuers will be deployed in three shifts at 1,304 key points during Eid days to provide timely and professional care in case of emergency in the province. These rescuers will perform their duties at 652 key points of Motorbike Rescue Service, 492 emergency ambulances, 125 fire vehicles and 35 rescue vehicles in all districts of Punjab. Likewise, 431 specialised rescue teams would also be deputed at major Eid prayer venues to provide optimum emergency cover to the citizens. The Provincial Monitoring Cell and Patient Transfer Services Cell at Emergency Services Headquarters will remain operational round-the-clock to ensure effective relief activities. Secretary Emergency Rescue 122 Department Dr Rizwan Naseer requested all the citizens to drive carefully while going to their hometowns and avoid overeating to save themselves from choking, food poisoning and gastroenteritis emergencies. He appealed to young motorbike riders to abstain from performing dangerous stunts like wheeling. He also urged citizens to avoid contact with electric poles, wet wires, switches and doorbells in the ongoing pre-monsoon spell.
