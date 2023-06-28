‘Serious failures’ by jail staff allowed Epstein suicide: probe

NEW YORK: Federal investigators found that “numerous and serious failures” by staff at a New York jail allowed American financier Jeffrey Epstein to commit suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex crimes, the US Department of Justice said on Tuesday.
The investigation, led by DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz, focused on the conduct of employees at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, the federal detention facility where Epstein was discovered dead on August 10, 2019 with a sheet around his neck.
