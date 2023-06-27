IG orders cops to accelerate relief activities in rain-hit areas

LAHORE:The officers and jawans of the Punjab police took the lead in relief activities to help the citizens affected by heavy rains in different areas of Punjab.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the CPOs, DPOs to monitor the relief activities in the rain affected areas themselves. He said that Punjab police is in constant contact with PDMA regarding rescue and relief activities. The details of rain damage are also being obtained from the control rooms of Punjab police.

IG Punjab said that in view of the possibility of more rains, police officers and personnel should be on high alert and respond immediately in case of accidents.

IG Punjab also said that the police officers and officials are helping Wasa and other departments in draining water from roads affected by heavy rain. They are also rescuing and transporting injured citizens to hospitals as a result of various accidents due to rain.

‘Dutiful officers heroes of police dept’

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited the residence of injured DPO Mianwali Mati Ullah Khan on Monday and inquired about his health.

IG Punjab said that dutiful officers and officials like Mati Ullah Khan are the heroes of the police department. No effort will be spared for the treatment and rehabilitation of these Ghazis.

Mati Ullah Khan was undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Lahore where he underwent a head surgery.

Last month, Khan was seriously injured in an attack by miscreants during his duty. He had received serious head injuries but he continued performing his duty. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Lahore where a successful operation was performed.

Cops honoured

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar continues to encourage officers and personnel for showing good performance by awarding rewards.

In a ceremony held at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to officers and officials of different districts on Monday.

The recipients of the awards included the officers and personnel from Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur regions, other districts and field formations.

IG Punjab while addressing the officers and officials who received the awards said that first reward then punishment is the essential component of my policy. The purpose of the awards is to raise the morale and instill the spirit of excellence in the force.

IG Punjab said that in return for rewards, the department requires more hard work and diligence. He directed that criminals including dacoits, bandits and organized crimes should be arrested and justice should be provided to the affected citizens.

IG Punjab further asked to make full use of modern IT applications to control crime and arrest dangerous criminals. He further said that the security of Pakistan and the service of Pakistanis is our national and departmental responsibility which should be fulfilled with full honesty.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG IT Ahsan Younas and AIG Discipline. Ahsan Saif Ullah and other officers were also present on the occasion.