I would like to congratulate Team Pakistan for its performance in the recent Special Olympics in Germany. Our athletes won several medals and made us all proud and their achievements are a bright light in these dark times.
Sadly, I saw very little coverage of Team Pakistan’s achievements in our media, which remains fixated on crises. It might do us all some good to highlight an example of Pakistanis prevailing and achieving great things despite how tough times are.
Wania Akbar
Karachi
