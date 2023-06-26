Cop shot & injured in attack

PESHAWAR: A police constable was shot and injured at Khan Mast Colony in the limits of the Agha Mir Jani Shah (formerly Yakatoot) police station on Sunday.
The police said constable Farman performs duty at the University Town police station. He was on leave and travelling in a car when armed men opened fire on his car.
The attackers escaped after the firing.
The senior police officials and investigation teams rushed to the spot to collect CCTV footage and other pieces of evidence. A search operation was launched in the vicinity to nab the culprits but there was no word on any arrest.
A day ago, a Sikh trader was shot dead in the limits of the same police station. Manmohan Singh was on his way home in an auto rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara in Kakshal locality. He was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries. Another Sikh was shot dead a few weeks back at Atta Garhi Ata Muhammad, near the Ring Road.
