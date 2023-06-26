Two held for ‘incest’ in Kohat

KOHAT: The police here on Sunday arrested two brothers on the charges of having sex with their 15-year-old sister for one year.
Lodging a case on the complaint of the girl (R), the police arrested her brother Rahmat, a resident of Mirozai, and Ahmad, her stepbrother, a resident of Miangan Colony in Kohat.
According to the police, the accused had made death threats against the girl in order to hush up the matter. The police said the arrests were made after the medical report of the girl and the accused came positive.
The accused were handed over to the investigators after the police secured their physical remand from the court.
PESHAWAR: The prolonged power outages, often ranging up to 18 hours, are becoming increasingly unbearable in KP and...
ISLAMABAD: The four people, who died due to heatstroke in Islamabad during the last 24 hours, were ‘brought dead’...
KARACHI: A property dealer was shot dead apparently in an act of target killing in Karachi’s Scout Colony area on...
MUZAFFARABAAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry administered an oath to 27...
ISLAMABAD: The seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court will have to face hard questioning on Monday when it...
LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office here on Sunday in which steps to...