Two held for ‘incest’ in Kohat

KOHAT: The police here on Sunday arrested two brothers on the charges of having sex with their 15-year-old sister for one year.

Lodging a case on the complaint of the girl (R), the police arrested her brother Rahmat, a resident of Mirozai, and Ahmad, her stepbrother, a resident of Miangan Colony in Kohat.

According to the police, the accused had made death threats against the girl in order to hush up the matter. The police said the arrests were made after the medical report of the girl and the accused came positive.

The accused were handed over to the investigators after the police secured their physical remand from the court.