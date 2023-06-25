600 cops regularised

LAHORE: At least 600 contract employees of Special Branch Punjab Technical Cadre have been regularised.
Regularisation of technical staff of Special Branch Punjab was a long-standing problem of the employees. These non-regular employees included 600 technical cadre employees including bomb disposal and dog handlers.
IG Punjab said that from 2009 to 2018, the job contracts of the employees recruited in various technical cadres had to be extended after a certain period. He said that regularization will benefit the employees of technical cadres of Special Branch Punjab up to grade 16.
