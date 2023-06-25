Nawaz meets family in UAE ahead of Saudi visit

Nawaz Sharif (Left) and Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

DUBAI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Dubai from London where he was joined by his daughter and senior vice president of the party Maryam Nawaz, Geo News reported.

The PMLN chief is expected to spend three to four days in the UAE after which he will travel to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to spend Eidul Azha with his family and perform Umra. Maryam accompanied by family members left for Dubai from the Lahore Airport earlier on Saturday.