Cop martyred as woman bomber blows herself up in Turbat

TURBAT: One policeman was martyred and a woman constable sustained injuries in a suicide blast in the Turbat district of Balochistan, Geo News reported quoting a senior official on Saturday.
The deputy commissioner of Kech district said the woman suicide bomber blew herself up on Commissioner Road in the city. A vehicle of security forces was also damaged in the explosion, he added. Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the Turbat blast, saying the aim of terrorist was to halt the development of the province. “The terrorists will never succeed,” the CM was quoted as saying in a statement. He said the provincial government will ensure the welfare of people and make efforts to end backwardness of the province.
“The determination and morale of security forces cannot be lowered,” he added.
