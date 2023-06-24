Lesco automatic system to solve over-billing issue

LAHORE: Lesco Board Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Noman said the Lesco was working on e-billing system that will solve over-billing problems.
In a meeting with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional office with the FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, he said the FPCCI proposals would be discussed in the Lesco board. A separate office and helpline will be set up at the Lesco headquarters for the industrialists and traders and steps are being taken to reduce the line loss, he added.
