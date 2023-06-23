Annual fund for writers enhanced from Rs2m to Rs9m, says Amir Mir

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir said that the annual fund of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund has been enhanced from Rs20 lakh to Rs90 lakh. He said this while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Writers Welfare Fund at Alhamra on Thursday.

Secretary Information and Culture Ali Nawaz Malik, members of the Board of Governors Punjab Writers Welfare Fund, including Ata ul Haq Qasmi, Dr Khawaja M Zikriya, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Khalid Qayyum, Ambreen Fatima and others participated in the meeting.

It was decided during the meeting to compile a list of writers, littérateurs and poets aspiring for financial aid so that they can be provided financial assistance forthwith. It has been decided on the proposal of Secretary Information & Culture that a sub-committee will also be constituted so as to make the mode of disbursement of the welfare fund transparently.

The sub-committee will scrutinise the aspirants for the financial assistance through the Lahore Arts Council, Punjab Arts Council and Majlis-e-Taraqi-e-Adab so that the amount can be disbursed to the deserving writers, littérateurs and poets.