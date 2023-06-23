AJK PM thanks Centre for provision of required funds

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq on Thursday, terming the current budget ‘historic’, thanked the federal government for provision of sufficient funds.

Addressing the AJK’s Legislative Assembly after approving the budget for the next financial year, Anwarul Haq thanked the federal government for providing sufficient funds as well as appreciated the national security institutions for their role in the economic revival of the country.

Terming the current budget as the biggest ever budget in the history of Azad Kashmir, the PM highlighted the effective use of the budget, saying the liberated territory could be transformed into a well-developed region provided the money allocated in the budget was spent and utilised in a proficient manner.

He said that the process of sector-wise distribution of the budget will start in the first week of the next month, (July).

Regarding the increase in the salaries and pensions of government employees, the AJK PM said the official notification would be issued soon after the government received the required funds from the federal government.

He lauded the role of the judiciary in running the government system efficiently, adding that the high courts have lent their full support to the government in its efforts to stop encroachment, milk adulteration and deforestation in the state.

He said that providing good governance in the liberated territory (AJK) would rekindle the candle of hope on the other side of the Line of Control.

Referring to the Kashmiris’ commitment to the noble cause, the PM said that no amount of oppression can snatch away the dream of hope and freedom from the Kashmiri people.

Expressing his profound grief over the Greece boat disaster that claimed hundreds of innocent lives, he said that he was deeply saddened by the tragic incident.

“Those involved in this illicit trade (human trafficking) will be strictly dealt with as per the law of the land,” he added.

He said that he was also grateful to the allies as well as the opposition parties for their full cooperation and participation in the budget session. “Disagreement is the beauty of democracy, the honourable members of the house sitting on both sides of the aisle deserve praise for their role in ensuring political harmony,” the Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM said, adding that as the Leader of the House, he would try his level best to serve the state and its people.

Anwarul Haq said his government would cover the budget deficit of Rs24 billion provided he enjoyed the confidence of the House.

“God willing, this deficit will not be seen in June next year,” he said, adding that the government’s main focus was to increase revenue.

He said that it was not an easy task to govern the people with different ideas. “I shall try to serve the state in a better way.”

He further said the government would try to provide free electricity up to 300 units to the mosques, adding that the government would fulfill its obligations regarding the establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAW) Authority.

He said the government would implement the recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee and stressed the need for across-the-board accountability. “A society is bound to perish, where corrupt practices are given constitutional protection,” he added. Terming the 13th Amendment as a great achievement, he said: “We must learn to give credit where it is due.”

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM also appreciated senior ministers Waqar Noor and Faisal Mumtaz Rathore for their valuable contribution to the budget preparation.

He said the reforms will be introduced in the next few days. “If any initiative is in the interest of the state, it must be appreciated,” he said, aadding that the government was responsible for every penny being collected from the taxes.

The accountability process, he said, will start with the prime minister. “After that the members of the cabinet and bureaucrats have to present themselves for accountability,” he added. Access to information is the right of every citizen; any journalist or civil society member can get records from any office.”