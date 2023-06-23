Maryam decides to play role in Balochistan politics

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a jalsa in Sargodha, on May 19, 2022. — YouTube/PTV

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has decided to play a major role in Balochistan politics.

According to sources, former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal and Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar Thursday met the PMLN leader and invited her to visit Balochistan.

Kamal and Kakar recognised the powerful political role of PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, emphasising that people of Balochistan admire Nawaz Sharif, the sources said.

They emphasised that Nawaz and Maryam’s presence and engagement could significantly contribute to bringing about a transformative change in Balochistan.

On the occasion, the PMLN chief organiser expressed her commitment to address the sense of deprivation in Balochistan. She highlighted the party is diligently implementing comprehensive and tangible measures to uplift the province and ensure the participation of its people in its development, the sources said.