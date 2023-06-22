Sanjrani wants culture of research and innovation fostered

SWABI: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, has underscored the crucial role of educated youth in overcoming the economic challenges faced by the country, adding a culture of research and innovation should be fostered for the purpose.

He was speaking as a keynote speaker at the convocation arranged in Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology on Wednesday.

Sanjrani was joined by a diverse assembly, including international ambassadors, parliamentarians, federal and provincial officials, academic leaders, parents, politicians, and graduating students from 11 disciplines of engineering education and management science. The convocation celebrated the accomplishments of 501 graduates, which included 11 PhD scholars, 60 Master’s, and 430 Bachelor’s degree recipients from various disciplines of engineering and management sciences.

Sanjrani emphasized the indispensable role of higher education for Pakistan’s future, urging institutions to prioritize result-oriented research and innovation.

He stated: “We must foster a culture of research and innovation to stand on our own and achieve desired outcomes. Technology and knowledge are global public goods that can catalyze positive change and contribute to humanity’s greater good. This is the investment the GIK Institute has made in you.”

He said the technology sector was a powerful driver for national development, highlighting how technology has catalyzed revolutionary changes across sectors. “Benchmarking tech transformation is crucial for the progress of our national economy,” he said.

The senate chairman presented the idea of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Senate and the GIK Institute, under which foreign dignitaries visiting Pakistan will also tour the GIK Institute to witness its state-of-the-art facilities.

Additionally, he mentioned a prospective collaboration between the GIK Institute and the Qatar Education Foundation.

Engr Salim Saifullah Khan, President of the GIK Institute parent body — Society for the Promotion of Engineers Sciences and Technology in Pakistan (SOPREST) — paid tribute to the founder of the Institute and late Ghulam Ishaq Khan who had served as president of the country.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, GIK Institute Rector, said: “Education is a matter of life and death for Pakistan. This year, we celebrate 30 years of excellence with nearly 7,000 graduates produced.” Prof Dr S M Hasan Zaidi, Pro-Rector Academics, said convocation is a milestone for graduating students, their parents, and the academia of the Institute.

The PhD scholars who completed their doctorate were: Samiullah, Akhtar Badshah, Ahsan Nadeem, Mujtaba Ghous, Muhammad Zaheer Saleem, Shams Ul Arifeen, Sadaf Shaheen, Sabiha Qazi, Shabeela Malik, Salman Ahmad Khan, and Tauheed Shehbaz.

The event concluded with the awarding of academic distinctions, including the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Gold Medal for Best Academic Performance in all Undergraduate Programmes to Ahmad Hassan, and the Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal for best overall Performance in all Undergraduate Programmes to Musa Hayat.

Faculty-based gold medals were awarded to 11 students from different disciplines.