Credit where it’s due

This refers to the letter ‘Nope’ (June 20, 2023) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer argues that the PTI chief has absolutely no chance of reattaining or reviving his former glory. One would tend to agree that the PTI rule was a real misadventure of sorts with some trials, some errors and some U-turns. But, as far as remittances go, I must give credit where it is due.
In 2018, the incoming PTI government inherited remittances of $19.6 billion and managed a record $31.2 billion by the end of FY2022. Remittances have declined in the current fiscal in part due to the ongoing political turmoil. The current government and whoever comes into power next must try and emulate the PTI on this score and improve our exports and internal tax collection too.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
