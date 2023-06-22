Couple torture case: IHC rejects appeal against main culprit’s sentence

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected appeals against sentence of main accused Usman Mirza in a case pertaining to torture of a couple at a local guest house in Sector E-11.

A two-member bench announced the verdict and upheld the trial court judgment.

Previously, a local court had awarded imprisonment to Usman Mirza, Attaur Rehman, Qayyum Butt, Mohib Bangash and Farhan Shaheen in a case about torture of a boy and a girl, and for making their objectionable video.

The court, however, had acquitted two accused including Umar Bilal and Rehan. The accused had challenged the verdict in the IHC.